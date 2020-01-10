Josepha had adventures of a different kind. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon with a degree in vocal performance, she became an opera singer and sang roles from Figaro’s mother to the old woman in Candide at venues including the Metropolitan Opera House, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, most other U.S. opera houses, and many international ones. Now 76, she has three adult children, Beth, Robin, and Oscar; three grandchildren, Alexis, Evan, and Sequoia; and two ex-husbands, the last of whom she divorced in 1992.