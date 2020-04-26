Bob raised three sons and a daughter and was devoted to them. Only when Judith realized she had fallen in love with Bob did she finally accept an invitation to meet his son, daughter-in-law, and first-born granddaughter in Washington, D.C. When they arrived, his daughter-in-law had a hot pot of coffee — Bob’s favorite thing — waiting. His son hugged and kissed him hello, and later, as everyone headed to the park, the two men walked arm in arm. This was something Judith wanted to be part of.