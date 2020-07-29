They’d begun talking about children within a few months of their first date, a Capitals/Flyers hockey game in February 2013. In some ways, the two were opposites: Michael is talkative and extroverted, while Justine stays quieter in groups. She’s often the catalyst to launch a big project — ”Let’s clean out the entire basement” — while he has the stamina to persevere. He went to Catholic schools, while she attended and taught in public ones.