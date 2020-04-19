Beth had successfully managed lupus for many years when, soon after the couple moved in together, something else went wrong. A lover of cooking and eating, Beth suddenly felt nauseated by food. That Thanksgiving, she prepared an elaborate meal for Kathy and their guests, but ate none of it. Shortly after the couple’s first wedding, she was diagnosed with gastroparesis — a condition in which the nerves that control her stomach don’t work properly. Her stomach always hurts. On some days, she can’t eat at all, and she has lost a significant amount of weight. A nurse comes to the house to administer IV fluids. Beth had to stop working.