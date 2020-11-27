At the beginning of the pandemic, business at usually bustling Sakina Halal Grill in downtown Washington, D.C., had so slowed that owner Kazi Mannan decided to close the Pakistani-Indian restaurant for a few months. When he reopened in July, only a few customers trickled in. He said he was making just $500 to $600 a day in sales, compared with about $80,000-$90,000 a month before the restrictions.