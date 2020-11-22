Needing something to look forward to, the couple chose June 20, 2020, as their wedding date, and Ebonne threw herself into planning a destination celebration in Montego Bay, Jamaica. There would be a welcome barbecue, a spa day, a sunset ceremony on the beach, and a reception for 175 at a former sugar mill. Guests would stay in villas that would raise flags representing the ways they knew one another — the couple’s universities and fraternity and sorority, for example. Since it was Father’s Day weekend, the dads would get coupons to share fishing, golf, and tennis lessons with their kids.