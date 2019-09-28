Wentzel Dip. Thanks to popular demand, Bucks County’s Jason Green, owner of Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint in the Parkland section of Langhorne, has brought back the “Wentzel Dip Steak” for the 2019-'20 Eagles season. Named for quarterback Carson Wentz, the sandwich features a chicken steak, topped with tater tots and fried cheese curds, set on a pretzel roll lined with a cream cheese-based “beef-bison dip.” Green designated $.50 from each sandwich sale to provide ground beef, pork, and poultry to the ERA Food Pantry in Levittown and Bucks Housing Group Community Food Pantry in Penndel. Last year’s charitable proceeds totaled $480, which equated to about 400 pounds of meat. Despite the success of the $11 sandwich, Green was wary of returning it to the menu, as its launch last year coincided with Wentz’s rib fracture. “I thought I jinxed it,” he said, “so I wasn’t going to do it again. But customers wanted it back.” For more information, visit jaysjoint.us.