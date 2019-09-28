Standing ovation. On Aug. 30, Phoenixville’s Sunidhi Srinivas sang “America the Beautiful” before the match between Novak Djokovic and Denis Kudla at the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York. The 14-year-old’s rendition drew a standing ovation from the roughly 25,000 fans packed into Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. Srinivas, a freshman at Spring-Ford Area School District, was one of 11 singers chosen from a group of 350 applicants to perform at the tournament. Watch her performance at https://bit.ly/2mdnmHr.
Hurricane relief. On Sept. 10, two local shipping companies hauled more than 20,000 pounds of supplies from a warehouse in Chester, Delaware County, to the Bahamas to support families affected by Hurricane Dorian. District Attorney Kat Copeland partnered with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 to collect the necessities, and local freight outfits Mike Gerace Inc. of Chester and John Steer Company of Philadelphia offered to deliver the cargo free of charge. The items included first-aid kits, toiletries, fresh water, and non-perishable foods.
Wentzel Dip. Thanks to popular demand, Bucks County’s Jason Green, owner of Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint in the Parkland section of Langhorne, has brought back the “Wentzel Dip Steak” for the 2019-'20 Eagles season. Named for quarterback Carson Wentz, the sandwich features a chicken steak, topped with tater tots and fried cheese curds, set on a pretzel roll lined with a cream cheese-based “beef-bison dip.” Green designated $.50 from each sandwich sale to provide ground beef, pork, and poultry to the ERA Food Pantry in Levittown and Bucks Housing Group Community Food Pantry in Penndel. Last year’s charitable proceeds totaled $480, which equated to about 400 pounds of meat. Despite the success of the $11 sandwich, Green was wary of returning it to the menu, as its launch last year coincided with Wentz’s rib fracture. “I thought I jinxed it,” he said, “so I wasn’t going to do it again. But customers wanted it back.” For more information, visit jaysjoint.us.
Have a Roundup suggestion? Send to Upside@inquirer.com.