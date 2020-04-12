Not all working-from-home glitches were dog-related: Tom sometimes strolled through the background of Kim’s video calls in sweatpants. Kim on occasion spoke so loudly on the phone that Tom worried his client would hear her over him, yet she also would listen so intently through her AirPods that he had no idea she was on the phone until his lighthearted banter earned a Death Stare. It became clear that to support each other’s success and the continuing success of their relationship, they needed to plan.