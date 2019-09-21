Kitty lovers. Four members of the “Kitty Lovers” club presented a check for $150 to the Humane Society of Ocean City on Aug. 17. The group of fifth graders from Ancillae-Assumpta Academy in Wyncote formed the group this year to celebrate their love of cats, and to advocate on their favorite animal’s behalf. “Some of the topics the ‘Kitty Lovers’ have discussed include cat population and attitudes toward cats,” said Wendy Newdeck, whose son Miles is a founding member of the group. At a club meeting this summer, one member had an idea: What if they sold lemonade, and donated the proceeds to a cat-friendly charity? All said, “Aye.” The group of 10-year-olds squeezed juice using an antique presser, then set up shop outside Miles’ house in Ambler and started hawking cups of cold lemonade for $1. "Bikers, walkers, and cars all stopped,” Miles’ mom said. “Lots of donations trickled in after the stand [closed] from neighbors who were out while it was happening. One woman donated $20 and didn’t even want lemonade.”
V.I.Peep. Jennifer Nallo; her husband, Christopher; and their daughter, Sara, all of Westminster, Md., became the first people to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Just Born candy factory in Bethlehem last month. Just Born Inc., which manufactures Peeps marshmallow candies as well Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews, partnered with the United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley to offer the “V.I.Peep" tour on Aug. 21 as part of the Peeps Helping Peeps sweepstakes. After entering the contest, fans were encouraged to donate a minimum of $5 to the United Way. The contest raised $70,000 for the Allentown-based branch of the national nonprofit. The money will help fund grants and sponsorships to support educational initiatives in the Lehigh Valley, including programs aimed at raising children’s reading test scores. Jennifer Nallo, who won the contest, said the chick-shaped treats are her favorite sweet indulgence. “This was a dream come true!” she said.
Crusaders. On Oct. 6, Father Judge High School in Holmesburg will host the 17th annual Crusader Classic 5K race to benefit the Firefighter Lt. Robert J. Neary Scholarship Fund. Neary, who graduated from Judge in 1970, died fighting a blaze inside a vacant, five-story Kensington factory in April 2012. The scholarships are awarded yearly to academically deserving students who are unable to afford attendance at the all-boys Catholic high school without financial assistance. For more information, visit www.friendsoffatherjudge.com.
Have a Roundup suggestion? Send to Upside@inquirer.com.