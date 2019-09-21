Kitty lovers. Four members of the “Kitty Lovers” club presented a check for $150 to the Humane Society of Ocean City on Aug. 17. The group of fifth graders from Ancillae-Assumpta Academy in Wyncote formed the group this year to celebrate their love of cats, and to advocate on their favorite animal’s behalf. “Some of the topics the ‘Kitty Lovers’ have discussed include cat population and attitudes toward cats,” said Wendy Newdeck, whose son Miles is a founding member of the group. At a club meeting this summer, one member had an idea: What if they sold lemonade, and donated the proceeds to a cat-friendly charity? All said, “Aye.” The group of 10-year-olds squeezed juice using an antique presser, then set up shop outside Miles’ house in Ambler and started hawking cups of cold lemonade for $1. "Bikers, walkers, and cars all stopped,” Miles’ mom said. “Lots of donations trickled in after the stand [closed] from neighbors who were out while it was happening. One woman donated $20 and didn’t even want lemonade.”