Kahlid Henry, 7, front left, and Kahleel Henry, 7, front right, sit in the front of a group cycle with their dog Mister P, while their sister Kiajah Henry, 12, back left, and mother Kiahfa Evans, back right, pedal the cycle, on Kelly Drive, on a beautiful Labor Day in Philadelphia, Monday, September 7, 2020. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer