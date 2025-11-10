You can ring a Liberty Bell replica at Philly’s pumped-up 2026 New Year’s Eve fireworks display

Philadelphia will ring in a very special year with a very special bell — and bigger and brighter fireworks than ever.

Organizers of Visit PA New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront said Thursday that in honor of America’s 250th birthday in 2026, also known as the Semiquincentennial, they will fire off three times the amount of explosives. Cuing the bigger booms, will be the chimes of a 2000-pound, fully operational replica of the Liberty Bell, cast at London’s Whitechapel Bell Foundry, where the original Liberty Bell was made in 1752.

Crowds at the Cherry Street Pier will have a chance to ring the replica bell — dubbed a “younger sibling” of America’s most famous bell — and take photos.

“I have no problem with the crowd ringing it,” said Alaine Arnott, president and CEO of the National Liberty Museum in Old City, where the bell has been displayed since 2000. “The resonance of the sound just reverberates in your soul.”

Three fireworks barges in all will be anchored in the Delaware for this year’s pumped-up displays, organizers said. Ticketed vantage points at Cherry Street Pier and Independence Blue Cross RiverRink WinterFest will offer food and drink and skating.

The pumped-up shows, which run at 6 p.m. and midnight, will run the same length as usual, just with more fiery explosions in the sky.

“Philadelphia has long set the stage for history, and as we welcome 2026, the Waterfront will show our Philly pride as we light up the sky,” said Joseph Forkin, president and CEO of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, which produces the annual fireworks. “We invite everyone to come together at the Waterfront to celebrate our nation — and Philadelphia, the city where America was born.”

One of only a handful of “younger siblings of the Liberty Bell,” Arnott said, the replica includes a crack to match its more famous sibling. It’s unknown when exactly it was cast. Whitechapel Bell Foundry closed in 2017. Another Liberty Bell sibling, the Bicentennial Bell, a 10-ton replica gifted to Philly by Queen Elizabeth II of England in 1976, has hung in Benjamin Rush Garden at Third and Walnut Streets since 2024.

The museum’s bell will likely be showcased at more of Philly’’s major Semiquincentennial events, Arnott said. What better way is there to ring in the fireworks for America’s birthday, she said.

“No other city in the world is going to have a Liberty Bell ringing in 2026,” she said.

The full schedule and ticketing for New Year’s Festivities at the Delaware River Waterfront

Visit PA New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront

Two shows on Dec. 31, 2025 at 6 p.m. & midnight, overlooking Philadelphia’s Central Delaware River Waterfront.

Fireworks are back and bigger than ever providing spectacular, free viewing opportunities from multiple vantage points across the city.

Guests can also purchase tickets to timed celebrations at Cherry Street Pier and Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, by visiting: RiverRink.com or CherryStreetPier.com.

Cherry Street Pier

121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown with PopUpPlay, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Tickets:

$23 per person — Advanced pricing through Dec.15 $27 per person — Pricing after Dec.15 Free admission for children 2 and under Celebrate New Year’s Eve early with family fun, hands-on activities, and front-row views of the Visit PA New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront at 6 p.m. With a balloon drop and exclusive fireworks viewing from the Pier, the event also offers music, activities, crafts, and warming stations. A cash bar is available for guests 21+

New Year’s Eve on the Pier, 10 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Must be 21+ Tickets: $28 per person — Advanced pricing through Dec.15 $32 per person — Pricing after Dec.15 Ring in 2026 on the Waterfront with live music and performances, dancing, and unbeatable front-row views of the Visit PA New Year’s Eve Fireworks at midnight. Cash bar onsite, and giveaways while supplies last.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

101 South Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

New Year’s Eve Parties on Ice, 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. — 1 a.m.