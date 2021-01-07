This was the scene at the Liberty Bell at Independence National Historical Park at the same time that a a mob had breached the U.S. Capitol building in an attempted insurrection in Washington D.C. following Republican challenges to President-Elect Joe Biden’s presidential victory. After the Civil War, another divisive time in our history, Americans sought a symbol of unity, and the Liberty Bell traveled across the country to help heal the wounds. The bell has since become an international symbol of freedom, and oppressed groups - from America and around the world - visit the bell to give voice to their plight, proclaiming their own call for liberty.