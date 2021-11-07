Little Lisa is cranky, friends.

And I’ll tell you why.

I had scheduled my COVID booster for 5 o’clock, at a chain drugstore.

I went there, waited in line, and when I got to the front, I was told that they weren’t giving any more vaccines because they were too busy filling prescriptions.

I said that I had an appointment.

They said, “We’re busy with scripts.”

I said, “You’re not honoring the appointment?”

They said, “We can’t, we have to fill these scripts.”

I said, “What do I do now? Go home and make another appointment you don’t keep?”

And they said, “You have to complain to corporate.”

I should have asked for the needle and done it myself.

If I can check out self-service, can I vaccinate self-service?

I left the store, but when I got outside, I got angry. I wanted to talk to a manager, but I didn’t want to come off like a privileged, middle-aged woman.

On the other hand, I am.

And occasionally, we’re right.

So I went back inside the store and asked for the manager. Respectfully, I told her what happened, and she said that she has no control over what the pharmacist does. She also suggested that I call corporate.

So I left the store.

And I called corporate.

Here’s the first thing I learned:

My feedback is valuable to them.

I know because a recording told me so, then a woman answered, named Lisa.

How could I be angry at another Lisa?

Corporate Lisa had a nice, soft voice and said she was sorry.

I felt like I was talking to myself.

In fact, I would’ve talked to me exactly the way she did.

But when I hung up, I was still frustrated.

I ate a lot of carbs.

Then I thought: Little Lisa, try to turn this frown upside down!

So I went back online, scrolled to a different chain drugstore, and looked for COVID booster appointments. And amazingly, there was one for the same night, at 7:20 p.m.!

I booked it on the spot, and since the store was about 20 minutes away, I jumped in the car and drove over.

And guess what happened?

I went to the desk and they told me I wasn’t scheduled for that night.

I told them, “I am, I have an appointment.”

They said, “Let’s see the confirmation.”

Then I looked at the confirmation, which I hadn’t looked at when it came in, and the appointment was for two weeks away. I asked, how does that happen? I clicked the calendar for tonight.

Well, the clerk said, you may have read it wrong.

I didn’t.

Or, she said, sometimes our website automatically schedules you for the next available appointment.

I asked if they would give me the booster anyway, since they had the vaccine and I had the bloodstream. After all, the store was completely empty.

Not a single person was waiting for a vaccine.

Not a single person was waiting for a prescription.

No one was around, except for me and three pharmacists.

And what do you think they said?

They said no, they don’t take walk-ins, under the corporate rules they had to follow. They said that they had turned down 30 walk-ins that day.

I said, I’m not a walk-in. I have an appointment, and either because of my poor reading comprehension skills and/or your company’s horrible computer system, I’m here on the wrong night.

They said, “No, we have rules, and we can’t.”

So I left the store.

I didn’t call corporate again, because here’s what I realized:

I was wrong.

It’s not the fault of these drugstore employees.

I shouldn’t blame them at all.

They’re frontline workers, doing their best to vaccinate people during a lethal pandemic.

They work for a private company, but they have been asked to perform a governmental function, too.

Their job is to fill prescriptions that earn money for corporate, but government has passed the buck to them.

Public health should not be a private matter.

The entire weight of the system cannot be borne by the little guy.

That’s not fair to the little guy — or to Little Lisa.

And it won’t change until I’m President Lisa.

As in, never.

But there’s one chain drugstore left.

I’m going to bet my life on them.

