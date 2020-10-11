By the way, I want to clarify something about voting after last week’s column, which one of you wonderful readers pointed out to me. At the time I requested a mail-in ballot for the primary, I must have checked the box that allowed ballots to be mailed to me automatically for future elections. If you did not check that box, your mail in-ballot for the November election will not be sent to you automatically. So please make sure your mail-in ballot is coming your way, and be sure to vote!