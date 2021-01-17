In any event, the morning I woke up knowing that I would end the day with pie, I knew I wouldn’t have any in the house and I knew I would have to make it. But I had no idea if I had the ingredients for piecrust and I didn’t really want to make piecrust. I remembered that I had some puff pastry dough in the freezer, from the last time Francesca was home, and though I’d never worked with puff pastry dough, I was about to start.