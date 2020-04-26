If I try to print something, I have to specify one of the two printers I own, but I don’t print often enough to remember which printer is which, because both are identified by a mysterious set of numbers. I try to remember to use the one with the 8, but I know I always forget if I’m supposed to use that one or not use that one. And I can’t figure out how to name them either, so that I could label one the Upstairs Printer and the other Downstairs Printer, which would give me a fighting chance.