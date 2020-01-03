Yes, I used to do needlepoint and I made a lot of nice pillows and things, back when I had more time and wasn’t working so hard. But I just turned in the next draft of my next book, and I had some downtime and found myself wanting to do needlepoint. So I searched the house, unearthed some of my unfinished needlepoints, and got busy while I watched Netflix, Amazon Prime, On-Demand TV, and sports I didn’t even know existed.