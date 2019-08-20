On Aug. 17, hours before British guitar hero Mark Knopfler played to a sold-out crowd, Live Nation unveiled a majestic new sign on the roof of the Metropolitan Opera House. The unveiling of the rooftop display, set like a crown atop the 3,400-seat venue, is the finishing touch on the recently restored landmark at 858 N. Broad Street. The Met Philadelphia, erected by Oscar Hammerstein in 1908, fell into disrepair and neglect following the decline of North Philadelphia in the ’70s and ’80s. In 2017, concert promoter Live Nation partnered with developer Eric Blumenfeld, who co-owns the building with the Holy Ghost Headquarters Church, on a $56 million renovation. The 110,000-square-foot building reopened in December.