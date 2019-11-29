Holiday decorating tips, according to the lighting designer for Macy’s Christmas Light Show

For nearly two decades, Jim Sale of Denver, Co., has been the lighting designer behind Macy’s Christmas Light Show in Philadelphia. He offered these tips for home holiday decorators:

If you can afford to, hire a professional. “I wish I could,” Sale said.

Be mindful of the architecture. Whether you’re lighting a house or lighting a tree, you are enhancing that object, so “pay attention to that part and the lighting will look great,” Sale said.

Color choice is purely subjective. “It’s personal choice, whatever floats your boat,” Sale said. “Personally, I don’t think there are enough colors in the spectrum.”