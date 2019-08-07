Mah-jongg became popular during the Qing dynasty in China in the early 1700s. The objective is to collect four “melds,” or sets, and one pair from a set number of tiles. Rules dictate how to deal the tiles, how a piece is drawn, the kinds of melds allowed, and how a player can steal a tile from an opponent. There are regional styles of mah-jongg — Hong Kong, riichi, Chinese, to name a few — but the differences are subtle.