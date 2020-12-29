“I did it, and it was pretty tough, but they make it exciting,” said Carlton Marshall II, a former high school classmate of the triplets at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., who recently hired Triyo Fitness to run a Zoom boot camp for Capital One, his employer. “They don’t want to be too intimidating. They give options: If you are more advanced you can do one exercise, and, if not, you can do another exercise.”