So within a year of “the event,” as her family called it, Grace began volunteering in Jefferson’s ER, visiting with and talking to patients. Her gratitude deepened again when, at 39, she had a second cardiac episode and was revived by defibrillator. She was diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia — a rare heart disease that affects 1 in 1,250 people and often goes undetected until it’s too late. Since then, she has worn an implanted cardiac defibrillator, a device that will shock her heart back to a normal rhythm if it wobbles.