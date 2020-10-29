While Laneader shies away from attention, it recently found a way to shine on her. Last month, The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Camden named her a Disciple of Mercy Award winner. The annual honor recognizes Catholics (Laneader is a member of the Church of the Incarnation in Mantua, NJ) who “exemplify mercy by reaching out to those who are poor and vulnerable on a local level here in the Diocese of Camden.”