While reducing intake has been critical to the effort to get pets out of the shelter alive, just as critical has been the help of shelters and rescues both within and beyond the city’s borders in finding homes for the animals being taken in. Of the animals entering ACCT in 2012, only 62% made it out alive. Today, the live release rate has increased to 87%, higher than it has ever been, and close to the 90% goal many shelters around the country strive to meet or surpass.