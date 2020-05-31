They talked so easily and for so long that Mike had to rush off so he didn’t miss the last train home to Downingtown — but not before making plans for the Penn Museum and dinner in Center City. There should have been a kiss, but the weather was so hot that July 2016 day that Mike worried he smelled too bad to get that close. He made up for it on Date Three — wisely planned at an air-conditioned restaurant — and the two have been together ever since.