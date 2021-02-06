Sherina Jones poses with one of her community refrigerators, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. Jones offers free food for the community from a stocked community refrigerator called the Village Freedge. When one of the refrigerators was stolen just before Thanksgiving, the community and friends came together to help to purchase a new one. Jones also provides hot food and distributes numerous food pantry items. She has applied for non-profit status and is transitioning to become a food bank. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)