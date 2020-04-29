Elliot turns 10 this week and, despite the stress of homeschooling three kids, fretting over my grandmother’s health, and trying to keep a small business running, I am most anxious about disappointing my boy. He’s been looking forward to our annual pilgrimage since Christmas. Them, the week before his birthday, he tells me, “Dad, I know we can’t go to a game this year. It’s okay.” The look that follows is a punch to my gut. It is also the moment I decide, pandemic or not, that we are going.