A: I’m from a tiny market town, and [the high-ed sports infrastructure] doesn’t have something like the NCAA. If I was going to university in the UK, I’d have to pay to use the track. It’s crazy. As for Temple, I was approached by a lot of college coaches, but the one who really connected with me was [Temple cross country/assistant track] coach James Snyder. I was also looking exclusively at universities in cities because, as a foreigner, it’s a lot easier to be in a city because it’s generally more international. I didn’t want to be in the middle of nowhere.