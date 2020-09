“Where the Wild Jawns Are,” a collaboration between artists Kid Hazo and South Fellini, at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia. Group X, the anonymous group behind last year's "Tape Philadelphia: Enter the Cocoon" and the previous year's "Sea Monster" installations at the Navy Yard, is debuting their latest project on Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Nov. 02. Titled M.I.M.O.S.A., the collection features six installations by seven local and international artists, spread out across the Navy Yard.