Moon Shots: Celebrate the moon landing

Moon Landing: 50th Anniversary Day Celebration The Franklin Institute offers a full day of family-friendly activities including rocket launches, spacesuit demonstrations, a ball pit (just like they have on the moon), and more.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., free with museum admission of $19-$23, 215-448-1200, fi.edu

50th Anniversary Celebration of First Moon Landing Take the fam out to Doylestown for Apollo 11-related crafts and activities.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Mercer Museum, 84 S. Pine St, Doylestown, free with museum admission of $8-$15, 215-345-0210, mercermuseum.org

Moon Party This family-friendly fest at Ursinus has moon pies, a moon bounce, face painting, games, slime-making, etc., and ties in with the Berman Museum’s current Science Fiction art exhibition.

Noon, Saturday, Philip and Muriel Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College, 601 E. Main Street, Collegeville, free, 610-409-300, ursinus.edu

Smithsonian Film Screening: The Day We Walked on the Moon Arch Street’s African American Museum is one of 50-plus museums around the country screening this new documentary featuring input from astronaut Michael Collins, Queen guitarist/astrophysicist Brian May, and tons more.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, African American Museum, 701 Arch St., free with museum admission of $10-$14, aampmuseum.org

Star Party at the Rail Park Mural Arts cohosts a bring-your-own-blanket stargazing party at the Rail Park featuring a DJ, moon balloons, and a space talk by Dr. Gary Bernstein, Penn professor of astronomy and astrophysics.

6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, the Rail Park, 1300 Noble St., free, therailpark.org

The Star Wars Trilogy Exhumed Films presents back-to-back-to-back screenings of the Special Edition editions of Hope, Empire and Jedi. Unrelated, you say? These movies feature lots of moons, artificial and otherwise.

2 p.m., Sunday, Lightbox Film Center, 3701 Chestnut St., $30, 215-895-6590, lightboxfilmcenter.org

Voyage to the Moon: A 50th Anniversary Concert The Philadelphia Orchestra and conductor Gemma New perform a playlist of space-adjacent jams. We’re talking Strauss and Wagner, but also tunes from E.T. and Breakfast at Tiffany’s ("Moon River"), and the world premiere of a piece by modern Star Trek/Star Wars composer Michael Giacchino.

8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $25-$65, 215-546-7900, manncenter.org