How to celebrate your one-of-a-kind mom on Mother’s Day

What do you do for the mom who is … different?

Maybe the mother you are honoring this Mother’s Day isn’t the brunch-and-mimosa type.

She could be an outdoors lover or a history buff. Her ideal day might be letting her activist spirit loose or tapping her artistic soul. Maybe instead of a bouquet of flowers, that nurturing soul who changed your diaper would now rather kick some butt.

Not to worry. Here are some ways to celebrate that one-of-a-kind maternal unit in your life.

Honoring revolutionary moms

Visiting Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution on Mother’s Day is a way to celebrate the trailblazing women in our nation’s early years, not to mention your own life. Guests learn about the diverse women who played crucial, often unsung, roles on the home front and the battlefield during the Revolutionary War and other lesser known parts of herstory in the years after.

Mothers visiting on their special day will receive a free carnation.

101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org

‘Mom, please get off the bar’

Have your friends seen photos of your mom when she was your age, and they told you she was cooler than you? Does your mom (or grandma) have a CBGB T-shirt not because Hot Topic had a sale, but because back in the day she was a punk rocker? This one’s for them: The Sex and the City Mother’s Day Drag Brunch at Evil Genius in Fishtown.

The brewery’s drag brunches have been quite popular since they started last year. “We picked Sex and the City because everybody loves the show,” said spokesman Ryan Keller. Plus, “everybody loves Carrie from the show, and there are such fun characters, so we can do a lot of stuff with them.”

The queens will take center stage, but they’ll work the room, too, Keller said. “Even if your seats are in the back, you’re still going to have a lot of fun.”

Bring dollars for the queens, and if mom gets a little rowdy, imagine what she was like before you came along. Tickets are available online, starting at $25 or $47 for VIP packages.

📍1727 N. Front St., ⌚ 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., 🌐 evilgeniusbeer.com, 📞 215-425-6820

Celebrate everyone’s mom by giving back

This Mother’s Day, the Komen East Pennsylvania More Than Pink Walk will be held at the Parx Casino track in Bensalem. The goal is to raise funds to help find a cure for breast cancer.

“It’s a Mother’s Day tradition in the eastern Pennsylvania area,” said Brandie Engelberger, executive director of Susan G. Komen of Pennsylvania and Delaware. “It’s a great way for people to show love for a mother or a daughter or a friend or a father” touched by this disease. “And we celebrate all survivors.”

You can register online in advance to walk or volunteer, or sign up to walk on the day of the event. Anyone who raises $100 or more will get a More Than Pink T-shirt sent to them after the walk. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with a breakfast and gifts for survivors. Opening ceremonies are at 9:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m. For information and to register, visit the website.

📍Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, ⌚ Starts at 8:30 a.m., 🌐 info-komen.org

Craft, beauty, and a margarita, too

Is your mom a lover of beauty? Is she into sustainability?

On Mother’s Day, Ray’s Reusables, a roving sustainable home goods shop, is hosting a workshop on bundle dyeing with flowers and food waste. In this 2½ hour class, participants will learn how to prepare a fiber for dyeing with natural materials, create a floral composition, and bundle and steam the fiber. All will go home will a uniquely patterned silk scarf, plus a new skill. While you wait for your scarf to steam, you can go next door to Cantina Dos Segundos and relax with a cool drink. The $75 per person fee includes all materials and the drink ticket.

For artist Lucy Butler, conducting the workshop on Mother’s Day is especially fitting.

“I’ve been a fashion designer for years. One of the reasons I got into that was because my grandmother taught me how to sew,” Butler said. “My mother was into textiles, and I still have my garden at my parents’ house. My flowers come from her house. It’s a joy that we share, passed through three generations.”

Ray’s Reusables will be hosted at 935 N. 2nd St. in Philadelphia from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Space is limited to eight people so early booking is recommended. Register online.

📍935 N. 2nd St., ⌚ 3-5:30 p.m., 🌐 raysreusables.com

Go fish!

Moms fish for free on Mother’s Day at Linvilla Orchards in Media, with a paid child’s admission. The lake is stocked with trout, and no fishing license is needed. It’s catch-and-release, but you can keep your catch for a \ fee. Rod rental is available. There will also be hayrides, and the beer garden, barnyard, and farm market will be open.

📍137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, 🌐 linvilla.com, 📞 610-876-7116

Work up a sweat with mom

Some moms are action figures. For those ladies, four health and fitness establishments in Northern Liberties are partnering with Hudson Table to give moms the best of two worlds: activity and a break. Order online and choose from one of four discounted fitness packages — classes at Sculpere Body & Mind or Tuck Barre & Yoga, a custom package from Warhorse Barbell Club, or a month’s membership at Maleek Jackson Fitness Boxing Gym — while Hudson Table provides a shareable brunch box of baked goodies, coconut cashew granola, and hibiscus tea spritz mix.

Jackson said quite a few mothers already work out at his gym.

“They like the mechanics of boxing. It allows them to be more athletic,” he said. “They get a sense of, ‘Hey, I’m taking care of myself.’ ”

📍Multiple locations, order online