Raised in Newark, Del., Ed grew up kayaking and canoeing with his father, Richard, on the White Clay Creek and Lehigh River, fostering his love for the natural world. His love for Karen was fostered in Jersey City, where he started his first job after earning a degree in electrical engineering at Cornell University, and where Karen was living while studying at New York University. Ed later earned a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in computer science from the State University of New York at Buffalo before the couple settled in South Jersey, the midway point between their families.