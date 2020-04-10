Philadelphians don’t let a chance to celebrate slip by.
A group recently gathered outside the University Square complex on 3901 Market St. to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the city flag, which was the first municipal banner in America.
The yellow and blue flag, adorned with the city seal, commemorates the original Swedish colonization of the city. The coat of arms was designed by Henry Christopher McCook and adopted by City Council in 1895.
McCook was the pastor of Seventh Presbyterian Church of Philadelphia. He was also quirky: He liked to study the behavior of ants and spiders, and illustrated children’s books on insects.