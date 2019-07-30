PHILLY MUSEUMS’ AFTER-HOURS EVENTS

Door 19

The Academy of Natural Sciences

Held four times a year on Thursday evenings, 6 to 9 p.m.

$65-$85, $55-$65 for members, $60 to $65 for Drexel alumni

History After Hours

Museum of the American Revolution

Held on the third Tuesday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m.

$10, free for members

Science After Hours

Franklin Institute

Held on the last Tuesday of every month from 7 to 10 p.m.

$25, $20 for members, free for Innovators

Young Professionals Nights

Barnes Foundation

Held three times a year on Friday nights from 7 to 10 p.m.

$35, $15 for members, free for Contemporaries

Final Fridays

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Held on the last Friday of every month from 5 to 8:45 p.m.

$20, $18 for seniors, $14 for students and youth, free for children 12 and under