Feeding the needy. On Oct. 7, students at Nazareth Academy Grade School packed about 200 lunches as part of a monthly service project to feed the needy. The project, part of the school’s community-outreach initiative, is held on the first Monday of every month during the school year. Sixth graders and parent volunteers gather in the East Torresdale school’s multipurpose room before morning prayers and form an assembly line. Brown bags are filled with two lunch meat-and-cheese sandwiches, a sweet treat, and a piece of fruit. The supplies are purchased by school administrators using money donated by students in grades 4 through 8; students in grades 1 through 3 are asked to prepare a lunch at home and bring it in. A parent then drives the lunches to St. Francis Inn in Kensington, which has received over 1,600 lunches per year from the school. “The clients served by St. Francis Inn are appreciative and dependent on our generosity,” the school said on its website. “For some people, this is the only meal that they receive for the day.”