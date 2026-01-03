My New Year’s resolution is to not let Philly team losses ruin my day. Any advice?

I opened this question up to a wider team because I knew there would be many different takes. What do you think? Email me.

Ariane Datil, Social Video Host

Pick a new resolution, sir.

Ellen Dunkel, Programming Editor

It might not be possible, but it helps not to care. Or to be a fair-weather fan. I am completely disinterested, except in a journalism way (and wanting my friends to be happy). But I enjoy when they win the big game. If they don’t, I move on immediately. It’s very relaxing to not care.

Caryn Shaffer, Senior SEO Editor

The most helpful piece of advice about loss I’ve received this year is to focus on what you DO have. Sure, the Eagles lost a game, and it sucks not to have that win. But do you have friends you watched the game with, and can commiserate with? A partner and family who love you? Your health, a roof over your head, and food on the table? When you’re feeling sad about a loss, reach out to someone you care about, go for a walk outside, get a little treat to cheer you up, or do another activity you enjoy.

Zoe Greenberg, Features Reporter

Be like me and be a fan who only jumps on the bandwagon when the team is winning. Then your day is never ruined, only made.

Hira Qureshi, Food and Dining Reporter

Like Zoe, I only become a fan when they are winning lol.

Matt Mullin, Senior Editor for Digital Strategy and Audience Development for Sports

When teams are winning, the expectation is that it’ll stay that way forever, so the losses, especially season-ending ones, are unexpected and crushing. That’s the biggest problem with jumping on the bandwagon — it’s when the losses hurt the most.

My advice is a combination of exposure therapy and resetting expectations. First, if you hide from defeat, of course it’s going to sting that much more when it finally arrives. All those losses, they become a part of you, they callus over, and the next time they don’t hurt as bad. Second — and all the losses should help with this — the lower you’re able to set your expectations, the less likely you are to be disappointed after a defeat and the more jubilant you’ll be after a win.

When it comes to Philly sports, as is the case with most things in life, expectations can dictate your level of happiness, or in this case sadness, so set them low. Is that a miserable existence? Perhaps, but it’s the life of a Philly sports fan — and might explain why we party so hard after wins.

Abigail Covington, Life & Culture Reporter

Just remember it could be worse: you could be a Carolina Panthers fan.

Felicia Gans Sobey, Deputy Editor, Content Strategy

I make it my mission to always be eating something delicious when I’m watching a stressful sports game. So if they lose … at least I had a good meal.

Kate Dailey, Managing Editor, Features

I have decided that I’m only a regular-season baseball fan, because I love how slow, meditative, and calming baseball is. Baseball on the radio while you wash the dishes? Beats a spa weekend. I realized this year that the pressure of the playoffs ruined what I liked best about baseball, so I just decided to tune out. Figure out what you like best about the sport and double down on that, at the expense of the parts you don’t. Unless what you like best is victory. In that case, I can’t help you.

Dan DeLuca, Arts and Entertainment Reporter

You’re not a true Philly sports fan until you’ve suffered. You have to give yourself over to the suffering. That’s what makes the good times good. I personally suffer more when the Phillies and Sixers lose than I do when the Eagles do. That might be my way of rebelling against the dominant culture. Also the advice I often give myself (but don’t always follow) is it’s better to go to the show than go to the game. Because the show will reward you probably 90% of the time, and your batting average at the game will be much lower.