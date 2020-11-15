That night, Nicki told Alex that she didn’t want a boyfriend because she liked being single and doing whatever she wanted. The next day, she left for a four-day girls trip to Vegas. “All I did was talk about him the entire time,” she said. “I got home at 2 in the morning, and Alex had waited up for me. I told him he didn’t have to —he should go to bed. But he said he wanted to.” She went straight to his place from the airport.