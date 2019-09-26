Matthews said he goes fishing every week because being next to the water, focused on the task of hunting a particular fish, relaxed him. Even though my lack of skill made me feel stressed during our afternoon, I could see his point: Fishing, in general, requires you to pay attention to your surroundings, mentally and physically. Fly-fishing, specifically, demands even more mental engagement — answering questions like, “Will my fly get caught in the tree if I cast here?” or “Is the fly I’m using wrong if I haven’t gotten a bite in 20 minutes?” is a big part of the experience. And it was nice to get away from the buzz of the city, if only for a few hours.