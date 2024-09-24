🥾 Hike time | Outdoorsy Newsletter

We’re in that sweet spot between summer and fall where it’s not too hot to take on a trail, and it’s not too cool to prefer staying indoors just yet.

New Jersey may be mostly flat, but there are great hikes hiding in plain sight. Jason Nark points us in the right direction with his hiking picks for the season. Grab your boots and let’s go.

Slowly but surely, we’re getting into fall. Going for a hike is one solid way to score a spectacular view of Mother Nature’s transformation.

Jason Nark flat out thinks fall is the best season to hike — and I’m compelled to agree — but he also points out that it feels like the shortest.

So where should we go while fall lasts? Jason narrowed down some spots to check out in the link below, plus some important tips:

Hiking on sand can be deceptive. It may be flat, but it can slow you down. You might not want to break in your new boots in some adventures.

The Pinelands are home to two monsters (no, not the Jersey Devil or rattlesnakes): ticks and chiggers. Protect yourself accordingly.

If you see a black bear, remember to stand your ground and yell. Don’t play dead.

From large and small, easy and hard, see Jason’s list of five great hikes to try this fall in the Garden State.

Neatly folded notes crammed with just about every conspiracy theory and internet buzzword imaginable keep popping up in rural Pennsylvania, some illegally tucked inside cereal boxes and others pinned to pine trees in state and local parks.

Unfolded, the notes are mostly indecipherable, containing a coded run-on sentence of secret societies, sci-fi movie mentions, and name drops like “Musk”, “Bill Gates,” and “Oprah.”

“It’s tied to Saturn, Lord o/t Rings/time,” one line reads.

The FBI, Food & Drug Administration, and elected officials in Pennsylvania are all aware of the notes, but no one’s been caught in the act of actually planting them.

Philly had its own strange “note” phenomenon with its Toynbee Tiles, which were found embedded into city streets and, eventually in other states, with messages about Stanley Kubrick and Jupiter, mostly in the 1990s and 2000s. While the Toynbee Tiles had an art house vibe, the Schuylkill Notes feel a bit darker. — Jason Nark (Jan. 2024)

Read on for what’s inside the conspiracy-laden notes and what officials are asking the public to do if they find one.

