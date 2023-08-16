When Brendan Happe came to Philadelphia for a weekend five years ago to visit his friend, Bill Green, they did something one night that convinced Happe to move to the city: They looked up at the night sky.

“I saw the moon up close for the first time that night,” said Happe of viewing the vast craters and miles-high mountain ranges on the Earth’s moon through Green’s binoculars.

Both Green and Happe founded the Philly Moon Men in 2018, organizing sidewalk astronomy events along South Street. They brushed up on their knowledge of the heavens and invited people to pause the chaos of everyday life to learn more about something that many take for granted.

“The sky is literally the background to our world, and we don’t really pay much attention to it,” said Happe.

Viewing a clear night sky can be challenging in Philadelphia or any metro area due to light pollution. Add the prospect of needing an expensive telescope to stargaze, and many people can be turned off from the venture. However, according to the Philly Moon Men and the Franklin Institute’s chief astronomer, Derrick Pitts, pursuing a stargazing hobby is not as intimidating as it seems.

“You don’t have to have a big telescope. In fact, you can start right at the basics just by observing,” Pitts said. “The lowest level you can start at is just go outside and look up, and if you pick the right time to do that, there’s a whole host of things you can see without any optical aid.”

If you’ve always been curious about the night sky and want to take up stargazing, here’s your sign. These local astronomy experts, along with Tatenda Mushonga, an organizer for the local public astronomy viewing group Philly #Popscope, and folks from the cosmological trivia group Astronomy on Tap Philadelphia, shared their best tips for budding astronomers to get the most out of stargazing near Philadelphia.

The best equipment you need to stargaze: The naked eye, binoculars and telescopes

All the experts that spoke to us for this article agree bigger isn’t always better when it comes to telescopes and binoculars for stargazing. As a newcomer to this hobby, the first thing you should use to stargaze is the naked eye.

“In the evening, about half an hour after sunset, you’ve got all the bright stars and whatever bright planets are available. You have the moon, you might have some meteors or satellites,” said Pitts of stargazing with the naked eye. “ Depending on how dark your sky is, you might even be able to see the arms of our galaxy and at least one other spiral galaxy.”

To level up, the Moon Men suggest getting middle-of-the-road binoculars, which cost around $100 or more (not the cheapest, but not the most expensive). “Get a nice pair of binoculars and put them on a tripod to keep it steady. You can see Jupiter’s moons, and you can already see the craters on the moon,” said Happe.

An easy pair of binoculars to use has a magnification range of seven to 10 with a binocular lens diameter up to 50 millimeters — when buying binoculars these specifications will be noted by number combos like “7x42″ or “10x50″, the first number being the magnification range and second being the diameter length. Check out outdoor shops like REI and Cabela’s or photography retailers like Unique Photo or B&H Photo and Video.

To view farther into the solar system, a $200 to $300 second-hand telescope is the next best bet, said Happe. The Philly Moon Men, local online astronomy groups on Facebook and popular astronomy forums like cloudynights.com often have used telescopes for sales, but one can’t go wrong buying new from retailers like High Point Scientific, Astronomics or B&H.

“That level can bring you to Saturn’s rings, Jupiter’s weather and the craters in the mountains on the moon,” said Happe.

With telescopes, it’s all about how much light it can capture in the night sky, expressed by the telescope’s aperture length. The greater the aperture, the clearer and farther the views. For beginner telescopes, an aperture range between 70 mm to 130 mm is best, according to the astronomers at Telescopic Watch. When looking to go bigger, Pitts said the most one should spend is $1,500 because after that, the difference between more expensive telescopes is “splitting hairs.”

What to know about light pollution

Finding the perfect spot to stargaze depends on the area’s light pollution and the weather at night. You’re looking for clear weather and skies with little light pollution in the surrounding area. Even In Philadelphia, you can stargaze by going to dark areas of a park or getting above the streetlights on rooftops, said Green. According to Happe, if you want to get even more clearer views or views outside the solar system with the proper telescope, you’ll likely need to leave the city for a less light-polluted area.

Some of these spots are designated “Dark Sky Places,” which DarkSky International defines as “land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights” and a nighttime environment that is protected from light pollution through local outreach and advocacy.

The best apps for stargazing, and more

Local astronomers use tools like lightpollutionmap.info and darksky.org to find the darkest areas around the region. They also use apps like Stellarium (Android) and StarView (iPhone) to find the best times to stargaze for astronomical events weeks in advance and use the app’s camera features to identify stars, constellations and satellites in real time.

Where to stargaze near Philadelphia

For those ready to take their stargazing a little more seriously, there are plenty of spots near (and far) from Philadelphia.

You can still stargaze in Philly, but for the best views, you’ll need to go to dark areas of parks like Fairmount’s Belmont Plateau and Lemon Hill, or have some high-quality equipment.

Regional observatories also invite the public to use its advanced telescopes, like Franklin Institute’s Holt & Miller Observatory and Widener University’s Observatory in Chester.

Stargazing spots far from Philadelphia — but worth traveling for