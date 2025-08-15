All about ticks | Outdoorsy Newsletter

As thunderstorms rolled through the region this week, all I could think of was this Sylvia Plath quote: “August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.”

We just saw our last 8 p.m. sunset of the season, folks. Are you looking forward to the fall? Let’s talk about it. Send me a note about your favorite season.

Advertisement

Here’s what we’re doing today:

☀️ Your weather outlook: It’s still hot. Saturday and Sunday may be our best bet for clear skies. We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Erin far out in the Atlantic.

— Paola Pérez (outdoorsy@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

They can carry disease. Many feed on people and pets. And they’re so small, they’re easy to miss.

The tick — a parasite always on the hunt for a host — is making headlines in Pennsylvania, where sightings of the Asian longhorned tick are on the rise.

Ticks can make going outside sound scary, but that’s why this newsletter exists: to help you navigate nature with knowledge and confidence.

I’ll never forget the day that I visited the Devil’s Punchbowl during a trip up in Canada. In my excitement, I completely forgot to apply or bring bug spray. The thrill on my face turned to horror when I saw a sign that read: “HIGH TICK DENSITY.”

“But I’m here now,” I thought to myself, “and adventure awaits.”

Moments like this could come up, even for the most prepared. Sans insect repellent, I did a few key things to safeguard myself from ticks:

🌱 I avoided the edges of the trail path as well as overgrown grasses and bushes.

🧦 I paid close attention to my clothing in case a tick, or any bug for that matter, decided to latch on for a joy ride. (Pro-tip: Wear long pants and high socks.)

🔎 As soon as I got home, I threw my clothes into the dryer, conducted a full-body check for ticks, and showered.

There are three common species of ticks that can affect both humans and animals. (Here are ways to protect your pup.) It’s important to know what they look like, and what to do if you get bit.

Use our guide to keep yourself safe from ticks before, during, and after your outdoor adventures. We also have tips on controlling ticks in your yard, and how to safely remove them.

News worth knowing

🎤 I’m passing the microphone to features writer Zoe Greenberg.

Through four generations and 75 years of selling watermelons curbside in West Philadelphia, the Carter family has developed a grand unified theory of how to choose the perfect melon.

Some people swear by the color of the belly or the distance between the stripes, or they’ll put a piece of straw on top and see if it spins. The Carters don’t pay any of that any mind.

Instead, they cradle a melon like a baby and thump it, tuning in to its vibrations and listening to its tones. If it gives off a certain hollow sound, the watermelon is ripe and ready to eat.

“We try to give a person a melon tailor-made to their desire,” said Joshua Carter Sr., who is 79 and has worked at the watermelon stand since he was 5. “Just like you would go and get a dress made or a suit made to your desire. That’s the same way we give a person a melon.”

Carter’s Melons, sold on the corner of 52nd and Spruce, and by the side of the bustling intersection at 84th and Lindbergh, are the most famous watermelons in Philadelphia. They have outlasted every fad diet (for the past year, it’s been watermelon-only fasts) and supermarket trend (seeds are in). The watermelons’ price fluctuates, like lobster, generally ranging from $10 to $25 based on the size of the melon. — Zoe Greenberg

Discover the history of the legendary watermelon purveyor.

A calming view

I saw these pretty flowers on a recent afternoon walk in my neighborhood. Did you catch our pollinating friend?

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience

David Epler wrote in to tell us how he and his wife explore our region:

Hi! My bride and I are older walkers. I am 78 and she is 76 with some mobility problems. That said, it hasn’t stopped us from seeking out trails and walks. We used to hike (did the Batona Trail in segments about 20 years ago and up Mt. Washington in New Hampshire 5 or 6 times) now we walk. I prefer loops to “out and backs” but will take what we can find!

We live in Cherry Hill and are lucky enough to have a bunch of local trails in Green Acres areas that are short and still interesting. Gibbsboro has done a great job with the Blueberry Hill preserve and the paved walk along United States Ave. which is really nice with mountain laurel in the late spring. The remediation work in the area provides entertainment as well.

Thriving! Thanks for sharing.

What’s your story? Tell me about your favorite adventures or special outdoor memories. Pictures, if you have them, are great. You might see your message featured in a future newsletter.

👋🏽 I’ll see you around.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.