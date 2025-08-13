A flood watch is up for the Philly region into Wednesday night

Downpours on Wednesday may interrupt what has been an impressive dry spell throughout the region, and the National Weather Service has posted a flash-flood watch for Philadelphia and surrounding areas in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday.

The rain potential of the atmosphere is about as high as it ever gets around here, and amounts of 1 to 3 inches an hour are possible, with up to 6 inches in “isolated areas,” the weather service said.

The watch covers areas along the I-95 corridor from the Washington area to northern New Jersey.

However, “The storms won’t be focused where the watch is,” said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist with the weather service office in Mount Holly, “that’s just the area most prone to flooding.” That’s all about runoff.

The agency warned that any storms, likeliest to arrived late in the day or in the early evening, would be slow movers.

Fortunately, the levels are low in the area’s waterways, thanks to what has been a virtual non-washout month for the entire region.

No rain has been measured in Philly this month, and not much elsewhere, as cool, dry Canadian air has dominated.

Temperatures in Philadelphia were below normal the first 10 days of the month, and this has been the coolest start to an August in 11 years, said Staarmann. In Atlantic City, it has been the coolest start on record.

The air masses migrated from the Hudson Bay region. The cool-off came at a price — it imported plenty of unwanted wildfire smoke.

More August-like conditions have returned to the region, and an approaching front is poised to wring out some significant moisture from the atmosphere, the weather service says.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center lists about a 5% chance of severe storms, those with winds approaching 60 mph.

Additional showers are possible Thursday and Thursday night, and despite those ominous outlooks last week, no extreme heat is in the extended outlook.

This is a developing story and will be updated.