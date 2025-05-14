These 11 clothing boutiques bring high fashion to the Jersey Shore

There comes a time in every Jersey Shore-goer’s life when more than a snarky T-shirt, a snazzy cover-up, or an eye-popping beach towel is needed to make a sunny first impression.

So, what to do if you forget your favorite eyelet dress, sea foam clutch, or salmon trousers at home?

Worry not. We’ve compiled a list of beachside boutiques to help you level up your no-shower happy-hour fashion game.

Margate City

Knit Wit

Knit Wit is the Shore boutique for women craving classic Philly style with colorful, beachy vibes. Venerable fashion czarina Ann Gitter — who brought Michael Stars and premium denim to the City of Brotherly Love in the ’90s — is the queen of the 3,000-square-foot specialty store where she sells coveted L’Agence floral blazers, Cinq a Sept maxi dresses, and Il Bisonte handbags.

📍8001 Ventnor Ave. #11, Margate, N.J. 08402 📞 (609) 822-9442, 🌐shopknitwit.com

Off Seids

In the event of a last-minute invite to a beachside bar mitzvah or barbecue, owner Rebecca Seidenberg says Off Seids has you covered. Seidenberg — wife of former Philadelphia Flyer Dennis Seidenberg — opened the 1,800-square-foot seasonal concept boutique six years ago. It’s her second Off Seids, the first is in Greenvale, Long Island. Off Seids’ vast selection of Smythe blazers, airy Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dresses, and skinny Tiger of Sweden men’s suits brings a New York state of mind to Jersey boardwalks.

📍7805 Atlantic Ave., Margate, N.J. 08404 📞 (516) 625-4444, 🌐www.offseidsnewyork.com

Sunset Outpost

Farah Burns designed luxury bathrooms in New York before opening her celebrated 500-square-foot upscale specialty knickknack store by the water. Burns, a Margate native, always had a passion for the little luxuries: candles, reed diffusers, journals, wine glasses, salad bowls, and greeting cards. Sunset Outpost has all the fixings needed to give your outdoor soiree a personal touch.

📍22 S. Douglas Ave., Margate, N.J. 08402 📞 (347) 231-2707 📷https://www.instagram.com/sunset_outpost

Shop Sixty Five

At Shop Sixty Five, frayed cutoffs aren’t just for teens. Moms can feel confident in wide-leg denim, rompers, and gingham shorts, too. Linda LaRosa — who has a second Shop Sixty Five in West Palm Beach, Fla. — is an expert and has a long history of selecting the best of Zimmerman, Alice + Olivia, Rag & Bone, Generation Love, and Aviator Nation.

📍8411 Ventnor Ave. (entrance on Jerome Avenue), Margate, N.J. 08402 📞 (609) 541-4539 🌐shopsixtyfive.com

J-Lor

Lori Casale replenishes novelty denim — think tie-dyed, acid wash, and funky stitching — plus mesh wide-legged trousers and strapless boho dresses each week in her 750-square-foot haunt. Casale, a Margate native, describes her 11-year-old boutique as a dress-up/casual haunt for women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s who appreciate sophisticated pieces like a crochet midriff sweater from Caballero, a mini dress from Ser.o.ya, or a silky shell from Melissa Nepton.

📍9315 Ventnor Ave., Margate, N.J., 08402 📞 (609) 541-4188 📷instagram.com/jlorfashions

Bedazzled

Bedazzled isn’t just all about the bling, it’s also about all that’s beautiful and wearable, says owner Ruth Krass. Her 14-year-old, 2,300-square-foot boutique offers the latest in Donald Pliner shoes and Alice + Olivia evening wear. Bold, bright silhouettes from Essential Antwerp and Gabriel, both seen on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, are featured on Bedazzled’s racks. Comfy, fitted pieces from Italian ready-to-wear designer brand Tina Stephens sell so well at Bedazzled, Krass opened a Tina Stephens boutique in Ocean City, N.J., in May, the Shore’s next fashion destination for sure.

📍9309 Ventnor Ave., Margate, N.J. 08402 📞 (609) 487-1400 🌐bedazzledboutique.com

Tina Stephens

📍745 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, N.J. 08226

Stone Harbor

Skirt

Maureen Doron has packed her Stone Harbor boutique with terry cloth blazers — yes, there is such a thing, and I am obsessed — from 209 Mare; frocks from Veronica Beard; and all the pleats, tucks, and eyelets you can stand from Ulla Johnson. Pearl bracelets and necklaces from Philadelphia jewelry designer Joie DiGiovanni’s are absolutely precious.

📍272 96th St., Stone Harbor, N.J. 08247, 📞 (610) 520-0222 🌐info.shop-skirt.com/stone-harbor

Avalon

Addison Bay

Yogis, tennis players, and pickleball aficionados always find their way to Addison Bay, where they fall in love with the brand’s signature preppy stripes. Marguerite Adzick founded the Center City-based athleisure brand in 2018, and over the years, its leggings, zippered outerwear, hold-it-all-in sports bras, and practical gym bags have become the Pilates-to-cocktail pieces we didn’t know we needed.

📍2619 Dune Dr., Unit #2, Avalon, N.J. 08202 📞 (609) 830-3591 🌐addisonbay.com

Wildwood

Maggie’s Boutique

Magdalena Arroyo works with manufacturers, Shore residents, and showrooms to secure the best, never-worn designer pieces at a fraction of the price. Some of the womenswear pieces are consignment. (That means you might find a never-been-worn Chanel.) Others come straight from Anthropologie’s cutting room floor. Think 700-square-feet of affordable fashion.

📍3415 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, N.J. 08260 📞 (609) 408-8871 📷maggies_boutique_wildwoodnj

Ventnor

Flying Point

Surf gear at Flying Point isn’t just for the sand and waves. You’ll find wide-leg trousers, spaghetti strap maxis, and hoodies appropriate for under-the-tent events, dinner outings, and, yes, even weddings. The Ventnor store is husband-and-wife team Mark and Shannon Zucchero’sseventh such boutique and their second at the Jersey Shore — the first is in Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino. Featured brands include D-Supply, Faherty, Marine Layer, and Rag & Bone.

📍7320 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, N.J. 08406 📞(609) 246-6245🌐https://www.flyingpointsurf.com

Cape May

Willow & Stone

A light crew neck sweater or a printed shawl can come in handy on breezy summer evenings. Cynthia Huff’s Willow & Stone offers cozy, contemporary fashions for men and women. Her selection of collared, button-up shirts (Hawaiian shirts are the store’s specialty) and array of floral-print dresses are a cross between beach resort wear and more refined fashions.

📍 215 Decatur St., Cape May, N.J., 08204 📞 (609) 827-1159 📷instagram.com/willowandstone_cm