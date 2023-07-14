🏕️ Let’s go camping | Outdoorsy Newsletter

I have a confession to make.

I’ve never gone camping.

At least not in the way that I always envisioned it: Pitching a tent, hangin’ in a hammock between two trees, cooking up a campfire (and burning s’mores)... nothing but me and the stars above. And maybe some bugs.

I would have felt embarrassed saying that a couple of months ago. But this is a completely safe space, and I’m here to help you feel more confident to take on new adventures with me!

Today, we’re scoping out the best campsites (and going stargazing), climbing tall trees, and revisiting the Heart of the Pines. Off we go!

⛅ Your weekend weather outlook: Expect partly sunny skies and plenty of humidity, with pop-up thunderstorms possible in the afternoons. Saturday will likely be sizzling, with a high near 89 (and higher “feels like” temps). Consider beating the heat at “Floatopia” off the Delaware River waterfront in Camden.

Camping is something of a quintessential outdoorsy experience that we should all try at least once.

In Pennsylvania, there are hundreds of campgrounds that range from hotel-like resorts to deep wilderness excursions. So there’s something for everybody — especially if you think you don’t like camping.

The more options, the merrier, right? That is until you’re stuck trying to pick one.

Enter Jason Nark to the rescue: he narrowed down some of the top spots you need to check out, without a doubt.

From Raystown Lake (the biggest lake in the state) to Worlds End State Park (with grand scenery along the Loyalsock Creek, dubbed Pa.’s “river of the year”), see the top five places to go camping this summer in Pa.

I have a profound appreciation for the stars. Really, for the universe as a whole, or in Carl Sagan’s words, “the greatest of mysteries.” Just the first five minutes of his epic TV series “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage” moves me like nothing else.

Combining camping with stargazing just makes sense. They both manifest as explorations of the world around us, the magical, the mundane, and everything in between.

If you’re just as intrigued by galaxies, planets, and all sorts of star stuff like me, Jason suggests stopping by Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County, about 250 miles northwest of Philly.

✨ What makes it special: The area gets very dark. It’s relatively untouched by light pollution, making it one of the best places in the country to see the Milky Way and much more.

✨ What you’ll see: Luck dependent and weather permitting, you may catch a glimpse of constellations, asteroids, meteor showers, and so many other celestial bodies.

✨ Things to keep in mind: Plan ahead with time because crowds depend on astronomy and the lunar cycle. Spots can fill up quick, but there are ways to RSVP in advance. Also, going remote means most cell phones won’t have network coverage, so expect little to no signal. Be sure to bring a layer or two for warmth (yes, even summer nights can be brisk with mountain air blowing in).

I may not get out to Cherry Springs this season, but I think I already know what I want for Christmas.

Hear more from Jason on his experience. You can find more information on the park’s official website as well as the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

On most days, Van Wagner has pine needles in his pockets and sawdust in his salt-and-pepper beard. He teaches his high school students about agriculture and trees, trims tree branches on the side and, if he can carve out a few extra hours, Wagner even sings folk songs about the forest. “Trees and education are my thing,” he said.

On a blustery Friday afternoon, Wagner was 40 feet up a pitch pine, high atop the Montour Ridge in Montour County. Wagner, 46, was on a practice climb, preparing for his ambitious and unusual plan to raise awareness about Pennsylvania’s vast forests. He plans to climb the tallest tree at the highest elevation, in all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties over the course of the next year or two.

“My goal is to get a conversation going about forestry,” Wagner said before his climb. “I would like to see more Pennsylvanians literate in forest ecology and forest economics. It’s a big part of Pennsylvania’s economy.” — Jason Nark

Discover the importance of our forests and what Wagner hopes to accomplish in Jason’s full feature story.

News worth knowing

Someone stole most of a century-old rosebush at the Wyck Historic house and garden in Germantown. It was a crime scene of snipped stems and broken branches. A rare, tropical bird was recently spotted in Lancaster County, believed to be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. The feathered friend typically lives in Florida, but more states have reported sightings as the species moves north. Whether you are vacationing at the Shore or live there, the local water park can help you cool off during the heights of summer. Here’s our list of must-see water parks. Are you making common gardening mistakes? Get some advice from a garden designer on how to avoid these issues with your plants.

15 seconds of calm from somewhere in New Jersey

🎤 Jason says: This is at the jetty on E Second Ave in North Wildwood.

One word: Hypnotic. (Did you catch the cameo? 🏄)

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience 🌳

A few weeks ago, we explored the Franklin Parker Preserve, once the third largest cranberry farm in the United States and now a New Jersey hiking gem. That led Outdoorsy reader Thomas Pluck of NJ to stop by and share this with us:

“I wanted to thank you for sharing the article on the Franklin Parker preserve in the Pine Barrens. I live in NJ and explore the Pinelands often, but I didn’t know there were bike trails at this preserve. I rode them all on my first visit and heard and saw many birds. It was a peaceful and lovely trip, and I think I’ll be back there this morning before the rain.”

Thank you, Thomas, for telling us about your fun escapade in the preserve. Your image is breathtaking.

Let this be our motto: “Keep looking for new constellations.” See you for our next adventure.