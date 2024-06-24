Pa. deer hunting licenses are on sale. Here’s what you need to know before applying.

Hunting season is back in effect with Pennsylvania antlerless deer hunting licenses going on sale today. With the 2023-24 hunting season ending on June 30, hunters can now purchase licenses for the 2024-25 season which runs Sept. 21 - Jan. 25, 2025.

To make the license purchasing process less frustrating for hunters, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is rolling out licenses for specific WMUs (Wildlife Management Units) at a time, and on a staggered basis.

In April, the Commission announced that starting this year, hunters can buy general and antlerless deer licenses together, to minimize wait time. The Commission also guaranteed that “most resident hunters will get an antlerless license in the Wildlife Management Unit of their choice, as long as they do so before sales to nonresidents begin,” in a statement.

Although the process is fairly straightforward, it can get a bit confusing. Here’s some more information for those wanting to buy antlerless deer hunting licenses this year.

What is a deer hunting license?

Antlered deer hunting licenses were introduced in 1869 and have been a staple in Pennsylvanian culture for over 160 years. A state deer license allows Pennsylvanians to hunt wildlife, but you have to apply separately for other hunting activities involving antlerless deer, fish, rabbits, elk, and other wild animals. This year, you can buy both of these together.

Antlerless deer were given complete protection from the state in the early 1900s, however overtime they’ve become included in hunting practice.

Where does one hunt deer in Pa.?

Hunters have the option of choosing through 124 state parks in Pennsylvania to hunt for deer. Currently, only 100 of the 124 state parks are open during hunting season and there are lodges for hunters looking for refuge during their hunting escapades.

Refer to the Pennsylvania Hunting Map, that lays out WMUs, State Forests, Game Land boundaries.

Why do you need a license?

Deer hunters need to apply for a license because it is illegal to hunt without one in Pennsylvania. Doing so may result in a fine ranging from $1,000- $1,500 with potential jail time. Make sure to brush up on the rules and regulations before setting out to hunt.

How can one get a deer hunting license?

You can apply for an antlerless deer hunting license on the Hunt Fish PA website. To apply online, you will need a HuntFishPA account and will need to enter your contact information, drivers license details, and social security number.

If you prefer to apply in person at an in-store hunting license issuing agent, please refer to the map to see all of the locations of stores that issue licenses.

Who can apply?

June 24 - July 8 marks the first round of antlerless deer hunting license sales.

On Monday, June 24 at 8 a.m., only Pennsylvania residents could apply for antlerless deer licenses. These are only for those who hunt in WMUs 1B, 2G, and 3A. Licenses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. These are the most popular WMUs for deer hunting and are situated in northwest and north Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, June 27 at 8 a.m., licenses for all other MWUs go on sale but only for Pa. residents. “Resident licenses for these WMUs are guaranteed through July 7,” according to the Game Commission.

On Monday, July 8 at 8 a.m., all the unsold antlerless deer licenses will be made available to nonresidents on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.

The second round of license sales begins Monday, July 22. Both residents and nonresidents can participate.

The third round will begin Monday, Aug. 12. This will be the same as the second round except this is when Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits will also go on sale.

Hunters can only buy one license until the fourth round, which starts Monday, Aug. 26. In this round, the Commission website says, “a hunter can buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six.”

How do I know my WMU?

The Commission has a map detailing all the WMUs in the state.

How much does a license cost?

The price of an annual antlerless deer hunting license is $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for nonresidents. Additionally, there are lifetime memberships for resident seniors.