It’s tulip season. Here’s where to witness the region’s best.

In the Netherlands, tulip season is in full bloom, with fields of vibrant flowers on display for visitors to admire. More than 3,000 miles away, farms across the Philly region are offering a similar experience, complete with tulip festivals and pick-your-own fields.

From Swedesboro, N.J., to Kennett Square, Pa., locals can stroll through colorful rows of tulips and even bring some home.

Here’s where to get your fill of flowers this spring:

Dalton Farms

Wander through a field of a million tulips at their annual festival, running through April 27 (weather permitting). Located in Swedesboro, Dalton Farms is open daily for photo ops and flower picking — just grab firmly at the stem and pull. Enjoy live music, food vendors, and a beer garden on weekends.

Admission is required for guests 3 and up. Buy tickets online for $14–$16. Tulips are $2 per stem or 10 for $10.

📍660 Oak Grove Rd., Swedesboro, N.J. 08085, 📞 856-341-4740, 🌐 daltonfarms.com, 🕗 Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dilworth Park

Right in the heart of Center City, more than 43,000 tulip bulbs will bloom throughout April and early May at Dilworth Park and nearby Cret Park. The display is free to enjoy, and it makes for a scenic lunch break or spring stroll.

📍1 South 15th St., on the west side of City Hall and 16th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway (110 North 16th St.), 🌐 centercityphila.org

Brown Hill Farms

Head north to Tunkhannock, where five acres of tulips and daffodils are set to bloom starting April 26. The farm features more than 500,000 tulips across 60-plus varieties. The season ends May 11. (The tulip festival is dependent on blooms and availability, so dates and hours are subject to change.)

Presale tickets are $12.95 ($16.95 later). Admission includes access to the tulip fields, photo ops, food vendors, farm animals, and more. Tulips are $1.50 per stem.

📍405 E W Avery Station Rd., Tunkhannock, Pa. 18657, 570-241-8430, 🌐 brownhillfarms.com, 🕗 Mondays to Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.

Holland Ridge Farms

Starting April 11, frolic through 8 million tulips at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, N.J. There are more than 100 different varieties, offering a rainbow of colors to see. Folks can also pick the flowers for $1 per stem (or $.50 on weekdays). The season ends April 27.

Tickets for admission are $17 to $20 online.

📍108 Rues Rd., Cream Ridge, N.J. 08514, 🌐 hollandridgefarms.com, 🕗 Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (til Apr. 27)

Longwood Gardens

Tulips are expected to bloom in mid-to-late April at Longwood Gardens, particularly along the Flower Garden Walk and in the Idea Garden near the visitor center. Timed tickets are required and should be purchased in advance.

Admission is $32 for adults and $17 for children ages 5 to 18.

📍1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, Pa. 19348, 📞 610-388-1000, 🌐 longwoodgardens.org, 🕗 Wednesday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (till April 17); Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (April 18 to May 4)

Scott Arboretum

Located on Swarthmore College’s campus, this free-to-visit arboretum features pastel tulips in the Entrance Garden and Perry Shane Teaching Garden, yellow tulips in the Dean Bond Rose Garden, and deep purple ones along Magill Walk. Grab a map from the arboretum office and explore at your own pace.

📍500 College Ave., Swarthmore, Pa. 19081, 🌐 scottarboretum.org, 🕗 Monday to Sunday, dawn to dusk