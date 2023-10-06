Philly Bike Ride will take cyclists past iconic locations on car-free streets

Up to 6,000 cyclists are expected to take part in the second annual Philly Bike Ride on Oct. 14, cruising past Penn’s Landing, Independence Hall, and Reading Terminal. They’ll peddle through Old City, South Philly, Center City, and Manayunk.

All without fear of motorists.

Whether cyclists pick the full 20-mile course or shorter 7.6-mile version, they’ll finish at the Museum of Art for a post-ride festival with live music, wellness activities, and food trucks.

The noncompetitive Philly Bike Ride is a partnership of American Bike Ride and Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and is open to all ages. Last year’s inaugural ride drew 3,000 riders.

“The community welcomed this event with open arms last year and we’re excited to bring this celebration back to the streets of Philly,” said Chris Browne, managing director of American Bike Ride, said in an announcement for the event. “We saw all different types of bicycles, riders and groups come out to support the inaugural event. We can’t wait for our returning riders and first time participants to experience this fun, social and car-free riding experience in October.”

A portion of the proceeds will support the Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling program. In 2022, the ride raised $15,000 toward promoting safe bicycling throughout the Philadelphia region.

“We are proud to partner with Philly Bike Ride again this year and help bring safe, car-free access to our city streets and park roads,” said Sarah Clark Stuart, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. “From the critical funds raised for the Coalition to enhancing awareness of the cycling community in our city, this event supports our mission and the important work that we carry out across the region.”

Tickets are $75 for adults, $25 for college students, and $37.50 for youth, ages 8-17. Participants can also rent a bike and ride the course for $90. Children aged 3 to 7 ride free but must be on a child bike seat, tagalong bike, tandem bike, bike trailer or bike cargo.

Check the FAQ for more information, including the policy on electric bikes.