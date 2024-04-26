Want the hookup? Here’s a list of the best places to fish in Philly.

This ain’t Texas, but Philly anglers know how and where to hook and hold ‘em.

Bucks County angler Leo Sheng said there’s no better time than spring to load up a tackle box and reel in a 40-inch striped bass coasting along the Delaware River.

Sheng, 34, who runs the Extreme Philly Fishing page on YouTube, began his fishing journey at age 8. The tradition was passed down from his father and grandfather, who fished for survival when food was increasingly scarce in China during the 1950s-’70s.

Like Pokemon players adding to their Pokedexes, Sheng is a “lifelister” who enjoys chronicling his latest and rarest finds from around the country. Closer to home, he insists that the Philadelphia region’s fishing community has some notable spots, too.

“You can fish anywhere from Bartram’s Garden to Manayunk on the [Schuylkill], but one of my favorite spots is right in the heart of the city — between Locust and Chestnut Streets,” Sheng said. “I have caught a bunch of different species of fish over there, of all different sizes as well.”

Pennsport’s Andy Martin said there’s a variety of fish species and communities centered on the Schuylkill and the Delaware River. Whether an angler is in it for table fare, or just enjoys the thrill of sportfishing, there’s a place for everybody throughout the city and region.

“Fishing is great, no matter where you do it,” he said. “We’re lucky in Philly that we have two big tidal rivers, and we also have streams that support trout. I think that’s one hell of a resource.”

Fishing fun begins with a valid Pennsylvania fishing license. Anglers over the age of 16 are required to have one, and it can be obtained in-person or online, according to the state’s Fish and Boat Commission.

While most recreationally caught sport fish is safe to eat, some waterways are contaminated with chemicals, such as polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB), chlordane, and mercury. These contaminants are typically low, but consuming large amounts could result in birth defects, cancer, and other health problems.

To protect anglers from untested or polluted waterways, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection suggests eating no more than one-half pound a week of sport fish from state waters. Fish from areas with “Do Not Eat” advisories should not be eaten.

Current warnings are for Neshaminy Creek Basin and Shenango River in Mercer and Lawrence Counties due to high PCB levels. If you find yourself at these waterways, practice catch and release.

Here’s a list of Philly’s best fishing spots.

Fishing Key:

🍴 — Edible catch

🎣 — Sportfishing

🚫 — Unsafe for consumption

The Schuylkill (Multiple Locations) 🎣 🍴

The Schuylkill is home to over 40 fish species. Anglers can find perch, sunfish, common carp, bass, catfish, and more along the banks. And depending on the season, shad and eel can be spotted along the river.

While there’s plenty of fishing sites along the 135-mile river, the most popular spots are Bartram’s Garden Boathouse, the Walnut Street Bridge, the Fairmount Dam, and the Navy Yard.

Wissahickon Creek 🎣 🍴

It’s there in the name of the creek. The two Lenape words Wisaucksickan (meaning “yellow-colored creek”) and Wisamickan (meaning “catfish creek”) make up the name Wissahickon.

This tributary has some of the most picturesque views and tranquil locations in Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties. The 23-mile stretch has loads of fishing spots for trout and panfish. While there’s several sites along the creek, Philly anglers often visit the Valley Green area.

Pennypack Creek 🎣 🍴

With a short drive outside the city, fishing enthusiasts can find themselves immersed under the canopies of tall trees and in meadows at Pennypack Creek. In these waters, spin fishing and fly-fishing are king.

Stretching from Bucks County to the Northeast section of Philadelphia, and running through Pennypack and Lorimer Park, Pennypack Creek is one of the more suitable and accessible creeks for anglers on the hunt for sunfish, bass, and trout. The sweet spots, like most creeks, are near freshwater dams.

FDR Park 🎣 🍴

Man-made lakes are home to good catch, and FDR Park’s Meadow Lake is a prime spot in the summer. Meadow Lake is home to sunfish, snakeheads, and largemouth bass. It’s also one of the few places in the area where anglers can reel in a northern snakehead.

Penn Treaty Park 🎣 🍴

According to legend, this Delaware River post is where founder William Penn signed a peace treaty with a local Lenape tribe under an elm tree in 1683.

We don’t know how true this story is, but we know that for new and seasoned anglers, it’s a spot for four-foot-long stripers and catfish.

Pier 68 🎣 🍴

Described as an “angler’s delight” by Visit Philadelphia, this public fishing pier is half-communal space, half-fishing post. The Pennsport location opened in 2015 and has since become a hotbed for catch-and-release fishing.

It’s positioned at the end of Pier 70 Boulevard, and is the southernmost point of the Delaware River Trail in South Philly. Here, anglers will find a tidal ecosystem filled with various species, but mostly catfish, striper, and bass.

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge 🎣 🍴

Known for its vast hiking trails, wetlands, and waterways, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge is a favorite spot for anglers with an interest in catfish, largemouth bass, snakehead, and panfish. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, these species are found near Darby Creek, specifically along the banks of the Wetland Loop and Darby Creek Trails.

Advertisement

Frankford Boat Launch 🎣 🍴

One of Philly’s three public boat launches, the Frankford Arsenal Boat Launch is located at the confluence of the Frankford Creek and Delaware River and is also the southern trailhead of the Kensington and Tacony segment of the East Coast Greenway. Along with boating, the spot is prime for fishing.

Manayunk 🎣 🍴

While Manayunk is known for its dives, charming boutiques, and antique shops, there’s a little something for the city’s anglers, too. Along the Schuylkill, fishing enthusiasts can spot catfish, shad, perch, bass, walleye, and pickerel, among other species. There are also canal houses with largemouth bass and carp, according to the neighborhood’s official website.

Philadelphia suburbs

Neshaminy Creek 🎣 🚫

One of the state’s largest tributaries to the tidal Delaware River outside of the Schuylkill is the Neshaminy Creek. The Bucks County waterway is home to warmwater fish like largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, panfish, and muskellunge.

Tohickon Creek 🎣 🍴

Tohickon Creek is a Bucks County tributary that runs nearly 30 miles through the scenic vistas of Ralph Stover State Park. Along with the park’s whitewater kayaking, hiking, and picnicking, the Tohickon Creek is home to smallmouth bass, sunfish, carp, and catfish, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Valley Creek 🎣 🍴

For wild trout fishing, head to the Valley Creek Watershed. The most concentrated point for trout is near the Valley Forge National Historic Park, so pack up your fly- or spin-fishing gear for the flowing spring and summer waters.

Skippack and Unami Creeks 🎣 🍴

Skippack Creek is a nearly 16-mile-long tributary that joins the Perkiomen Creek, which is also connected by the Unami Creek. The two waterways flow through suburban basins and hills, and are filled with the diverse species of fish that swim upstream from the Schuylkill.