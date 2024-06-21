🏊 Cool off | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Welcome to summer, Outdoorsy friends.

It’s the first real weekend del verano (of the summer). I was born in July, so the summer solstice — “when the sun kisses the Tropic of Cancer” — always feels like a new start.

It already felt like summer before its official return, but now as temperatures soar, it’s also quite dry out there. Philly might even break its streak for the longest stretch in a century without a 100-degree day. Multiple watches and advisories are in effect for the heat wave sweeping across the region, and the city of Philadelphia declared its first heat emergency of the year, which stands through midnight Saturday. (And it may be extended depending on the forecast.)

This is where I say, “Don’t sweat it!” But let’s be real. We’re all sweating right now. Stick around because I’ve got several guides to help you stay safe out in the sun. But first, let’s escape the city heat and cool down with a swim in some of the area’s best natural spots.

🥵 Your weekend weather outlook: Temps will be near 100, and heat indexes — the combo of heat and humidity — may feel even higher. Check your local forecast for advisories in your area.

In dire need of a dip? It’s a perfect way to connect with nature and also gain relief from the oppressive heat.

🌊 In Pennsylvania, enjoy the Brandywine River, with scenic views, picnic facilities, and plenty of opportunities for wildlife observation.

🌊 In New Jersey, you can’t go wrong at Parvin State Park. Besides being an excellent spot for a hike, you can also chill at the beachside lake and try their canoe rentals. Bellmawr Lake is also a great choice if you’re looking for family-friendly fun.

🌊 And the Delaware River boasts numerous spots to swim, kayak, canoe, and tube.

There’s much more to see. Plunge into our list of natural swimming spots less than two hours out from Philly.

When people imagine the Poconos today, they think of mountains and natural beauty, of course, but also increased development and traffic. Lake Wallenpaupack is a veritable highway of boats on summer weekends and ski slopes are usually jammed through March.

There are crowds in the bars and restaurants in scenic Milford and on the trails that wind through the Delaware Water Gap. Crowds and tourism, according to a recent study by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, mask what’s really going on: a massive population drop.

The center, a nonpartisan research arm of the General Assembly, predicts large population losses for rural areas over the next 30 years, with Poconos counties such as Pike and Wayne expected to have some of the biggest potential declines. Officials with the Center for Rural Pennsylvania said the vast majority of homeowners in rural counties are baby boomers and that deaths are outpacing births in those areas.

Kyle Kopko, the center’s executive director, acknowledged that the 2050 prediction is “different than what folks are seeing on the ground.” — Jason Nark

Read on to see the data and find out why locals say they are seeing post-pandemic growth in the popular destination.

News worth knowing

Our current extreme heat is forecast to ease by Monday, but this won’t be the last of sizzling conditions. It’s important to know how to stay safe and healthy, so here’s a few pointers:

☀️ Heat waves increase risks for several medical conditions, including heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Be sure you know how to avoid them and spot the symptoms.

💧 Drinking water is key. Know the signs of dehydration and learn how to stay hydrated.

🥶 Know the most efficient ways to use your air conditioner and save money on your energy bills. If you’re AC-less this summer, learn how to keep cool without air conditioning.

🧒 Here’s how to keep kids safe in scorching hot temps.

🐶 Our furry friends need protection, too. Keep their well-being in mind with these tips.

🏋️ Get tips for working out outdoors when the weather is hot.

🔥 And check out this one-stop shop for all other important heat wave-related coverage from The Inquirer.

Here’s a line from one of my favorites, a Sublime cover from Lana Del Rey: “Summertime / And the living’s easy.”

