After years of pounding the treadmill and lifting weights, Alexi Windler found himself losing interest in his workouts.

“It was not really mentally stimulating me and engaging me in the way that I liked, so I looked around for something else to try out,” he said. Then he discovered Olde Kensington’s Tufas Boulder Lounge. “I had no idea at the time that when I stepped through those doors it would essentially transform my life in pretty much every way imaginable.”

It was just before the onset of COVID-19, andWindler didn’t know then that rock climbing’s tight-knit community would not only help him endure the lockdowns but also reignite his passion for life.

“One of the biggest things climbing has taught me is that it’s OK to fail. Not only is it OK to fail, it’s something more people should learn to embrace,” he said. “If you can face failure with an open mind and a willingness to learn, you can truly surprise yourself.”

For Windler, the mental and physical challenges of rock climbing, from muscling up a wall to piecing together climbing routes like a puzzle, make it an ideal teacher. First, it was the community and personal growth; now, it’s a career. Windler works as a climbing instructor at Tufas Boulder Lounge.

Many climbers in Philadelphia, like Windler, began their journey with a single step — walking through the doors of a rock gym for the first time.

Before Jeremy Prevatt was scaling 2,000-foot canyon rock faces in Las Vegas’ Red Rocks or the desert spires of Moab, he joined a rock gym purely by chance.

Prevatt now serves as the lead guide and manager of Philadelphia Rock Gyms’ East Falls facility, one of the city’s oldest and most expansive climbing gyms. He introduces newcomers to rock climbing and its vibrant community.

Whether you’re seeking a one-time birthday or team-building activity, an alternative to traditional workouts, or, as many do, a new community and way of life, the first step is simply walking through the doors of one of Philly’s rock climbing gyms.

“It’s all of us versus the wall, I think there’s a real sense of camaraderie in that.” Jeremy Prevatt, lead guide and manager at Philadelphia Rock Gym

Where to indoor rock climb in Philadelphia

Philadelphia has three major rock climbing gyms, each offering one-off day passes, monthly memberships, and classes. Some even provide traditional exercise equipment for cardio and weightlifting or yoga classes.

Philadelphia Rock Gyms (PRG) has been a staple in the region for 30 years, with five locations offering bouldering, top rope, and lead climbing. For outdoor enthusiasts, PRG organizes single-day outings to multiday excursions to spots like Ralph Stover State Park.

Pricing:

Day pass: $23 Rentals: Shoes & harness for $7.50, chalk bag for $2, belay device for $2, or the full package for $10 Membership: $74.95 per month Classes: $30.50 to $39 per class, with all equipment included. The $39 intro class also comes with a free two-week membership Outdoor climbing: $95 for day trips. Multiday expeditions are upward of $495

PRG offers weekly discounted sessions for students (with valid ID) and half-off or free climbs during “Friends Climb” or “Wxmen’s Climb.” Check with each location for these discounts.

Locations:

Since 2018, Tufas Boulder Lounge has offered a welcoming, accessible space for Philly’s rock climbing community. As a bouldering gym, it features rope-free, harness-free climbing, making it easy to get started. Beyond climbing, Tufas hosts ping pong tournaments, Eagles watch parties, and trivia nights in its lounge. With a sliding payment scale, Tufas lowers the barriers to entry, making it a go-to spot for both climbing and community.

Pricing:

Day pass: $15-$20 Rental shoes: $3-$7 Membership: $60-$90 per month, or $40 to $60 for fitness-only Classes: $30 for Intro to Bouldering, equipment included. $90-$110 for a 4-week Bouldering 101 course, equipment included

📍1614 N. 5th St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 📞 215-360-3999, 🌐 tufasboulderlounge.com

Movement Gyms, the largest rock gym in Philly, spans over 37,000 square feet at its Callowhill location, formerly known as The Cliffs. It offers bouldering, top rope, and lead climbing, along with yoga and a top-notch fitness center. A new Kensington location is set to open in 2025.

Pricing:

Day pass: $26 Rentals: Shoes for $6, harness for $4, chalk for $2, or the full package for $10 Membership: $105 per month Classes: $39 for Intro to Rope Climbing or Intro to Technique courses. $100+ for the Learn to Climb package including both classes, rental gear, and a one-month pass to the gym

📍1010 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 (215) 444-7625, 🌐 movementgyms.com/callowhill

Tips for climbing or joining a Philly rock gym

While there’s plenty of rock climbing advice online, it’s better to just go directly to the source: climbers at the local rock gym.

They can provide recommendations on what shoes to buy, what exercises to focus on, tips on gripping footholds, and more.

But, to get started, experienced climbers advise not to buy anything, just rent, until it’s cost-effective.

First-timer or Once per month: Buy day passes and rentals One to three times per month: Buy day passes and consider buying a personal pair of climbing shoes and a chalk bag to cut out the cost of rentals At least once per week: Buy a membership, climbing shoes, chalk bag, and other gear suggested by climbers at the gym.

Climbing shoes

As you climb more frequently, renting shoes can become costly. That’s when it’s time to invest in your own pair, Windler and Prevatt said.

Expect to spend at least $100 on a quality pair of climbing shoes. Visit a local gym or REI to try on different brands.

“I recommend beginners aim for a neutral profile shoe, meaning it has a flat, single sole, or a moderately downturned shoe with a split sole. Make sure the heel fits snugly, with no wiggle room, but that your toes aren’t crunched either,” Windler said.

Good beginner brands include La Sportiva, Evolv, Scarpa, Five Ten, and Mad Rock.

“The $100 pair of shoes is like a reliable 2021 Toyota Corolla, and will definitely elevate your experience compared to rental shoes, which are like your uncle’s 1987 Chevy that ‘starts most of the time,’” Prevatt added.

Chalk bags

When it’s time to buy your own chalk bag, expect to spend around $25, not including chalk. Recommended brands include Friction Labs and ONCRUX.

Where to outdoor rock climb around Philadelphia

Outdoor rock climbing isn’t the easiest for beginners as it’s less predictable and tougher to climb than indoor walls, however, it’s a fun way to get be in nature. It’s best to go on trips with local gyms like Philadelphia Rock Gym or seek out tour companies near outdoor climbing destinations.

Directly off the Schuylkill Bike Trail, a bouldering wall is available in between the Girard Avenue bridge and the Pennsylvania Railroad Connecting Railway Bridge on Kelly Drive. See more info at the MountainProject.com.

📍Kelly Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

With more than 30 bouldering routes across the park and the closest outdoor rock climbing in Philadelphia, it’s perfect for beginners. See more info at the MountainProject.com.

📍Valley Green Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128

Climb the inside of an abandoned quarry in Birdsboro with more than 170 different climbs throughout. See more info at MountainProject.com.

📍(Old 82 & Parking Area) 2000 Hay Creek Rd., Birdsboro, Pa. 19508

400 feet worth of dozens of climbing routes at Ralph Stover’s High Rocks, with places to camp, hike, and enjoy nature. See more info at the MountainProject.com.

📍150 Tory Rd., Pipersville, Pa. 18947

A little over 50 miles outside of Philadelphia, Haycock Mountain offers more than 250 bouldering opportunities deep in the woods of Nockamixon. See more info at the MountainProject.com.

📍165 Top Rock Trail, Quakertown, Pa. 18951

Two distinctive climbing areas, Safe Harbor North and South, welcome all climbers to Lancaster County for more than 400 unique climbs. See more info at the MountainProject.com.

📍5365 River Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516